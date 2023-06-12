Kanye West's parties seem like an interesting time, to say the least. Social media posts from West's 46th birthday party have given a peek behind what went down during this extravaganza which included sushi being served on nude women's bodies and other crazy acts that have social media talking.

The sushi-serving act, which is called “nyotaimori” in Japan, garnered a lot of negative reactions on social media. One Twitter user said “misogyny at its finest,” another said “I'm disgusted,” while somebody else said, “This is really weird even for Kanye.” Another Twitter user chimed in saying, “treating a human woman like a plate is kinda misogynistic big dog.”

While the act itself may come off as a little weird, West's 9-year-old daughter, North, was in attendance for this party as well. Pictures of this party can be found online (or in the tweet below).

There were plenty of celebrities in attendance at West's birthday bash including Chlöe Bailey, Ty Dolla $ign, and Freddie Gibbs, according to Page Six. However, it doesn't appear that any of the Kardashian or Jenner family members were in attendance at this party after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and fashion designer that's been a fixture of pop culture in recent years. He has come a long way from being an opening act for the likes of Usher, U2, and The Rolling Stones — though he hasn't toured since 2016. In recent years, he has released two albums, Donda, and a demo sequel album, Donda 2.