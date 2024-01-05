Kanye West's favorite Miami Hotel is getting fed up by his "disruptive" late-night shenanigans, including a recent performance.

Kanye West appears to have overstayed his welcome at his preferred Miami hotel, the five-star Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort.

Known for causing controversies and upsetting various groups, the rapper-turned-designer had set up a recording studio at the hotel. However, Page Six reports that the security staff, in particular, grew tired of West's late-night activities. Including hosting guests during the early hours of the morning.

During a particularly eventful night at the Art Basel festival, Kanye West partied at the said Miami hotel. Donned in a black Ku Klux Klan mask, West performed for his visitors. Pictures from Page Six suggest that it led to a parade of around 15 SUVs shuttling back and forth from the hotel. Up until the wee hours of the morning.

This extravagant display appears to have pushed the patience of the hotel staff, who are no strangers to accommodating high-profile guests.

While West has temporarily left town, it is suggested that he might face a less-than-warm reception upon his return. Despite attempts to mend relations, such as a recent online apology in Hebrew to the Jewish community, it seems the rapper's penchant for controversy continues to strain his relationships. Extending even to his accommodation choices.

As of now, representatives from the hotel remain silent on the matter. Meanwhile, Kanye West's own representatives are seemingly unreachable or in transition between publicists. Therefore, adding an air of uncertainty to his already tumultuous image.

Needless to say, Kanye West will have to pick another Miami hotel to host his parties.