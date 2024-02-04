Maybe he's auditioning for a Friday the 13th reboot?

It feels like October around Camp Crystal Lake when Kanye West is around.

TMZ reported that the rap star wore a hockey mask to a music video production. He was with his wife, Bianca Censori, to attend a video shoot with Playboi Carti and Luka Sabbat. And this isn't the first time he's been wearing his Friday the 13th-inspired mask.

Kanye West and his Friday the 13th Jason outfit

West has dressed like this on stage recently as well. He performed with Travis Scott, wearing a Jason mask. So, this whole thing is probably a part of Kanye being Kanye. Why? Well, he also wore the mask at his son Saint's basketball game Friday.

Kanye West at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour in Orlando tonight pic.twitter.com/vGDYToI1Sz — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 1, 2024

At his son's game, he paired the mask with a black outfit consisting of dark jeans and a black leather jacket.

This could be an attempt to play Jason in a reboot of Friday the 13th. Maybe? Okay, probably not. Although, he's nailing his audition if this is the case.

Ye is always up to things we scratch our heads at. Just a couple of days ago, he shared a video of his wife prancing around with clones of her. She was braless as she walked around with her doubles and West. Shortly after, he cleared his Instagram account — removing all posts, Daily Mail reports.

One thing he is prepping for is Vultures — his new music. He announced it will be released in three separate volumes. The first one is slated for February 9, March 8, and April 5.

As long as Kanye West doesn't grab an axe and start chopping up innocent campers, I suppose his new attire is something we'll have to get used to as normal — in his case.