Plenty of NFL teams have utilized pop culture icons for their schedule reveals, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars using Sabrina Carpenter in their video and the Los Angeles Rams enlisted Brenda Song to reveal theirs.

The Rams' 2025 schedule reveal video puts the “undrafted free agent and unhired defensive coordinator” Song in a news studio. She is wearing a blazer with the team's logo on it as she goes through week-by-week.

“When the Rams called to offer me a job, I thought it was to be Chris Shula's assistant coach,” Song quipped. “It was not. But it is to announce the 2025 Rams schedule.”

BRENDA. KNOWS. BALL. 🚨 Schedule Update '25 with Brenda Song pic.twitter.com/1M4uUDf0dp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Rams start the year with a game against the Houston Texans. She joked, “Houston comes to SoFi Stadium, and this time, it's not for a Beyoncé concert. Hopefully, the Rams ‘Texas Hold ‘Em' to zero points. Beyoncé, I would like one ticket, please.”

Song then takes a shot at the San Fransisco 49ers, who the Rams play in Week 5. “They've had a lot of roster turnover this season, but I'm here to remind you, it's not about the name on the back of the jersey; it's knowing whoever wears the jersey is gonna be annoying as hell,” Song said, roasting the Rams' division rivals.

She also took a shot at the Baltimore Ravens. “In 1996, a poll was conducted over the phone in Baltimore for ideas of what to call their NFL team. A record number of fans supported, you guessed it, a dark bird because nothing makes me think hard-nosed football like Edgar Allan Poe.

The video ends with a FaceTime call with Shula. “Brenda, please stop sending scouting tape of yourself playing middle linebacker. You're 100 pounds — we're not signing you!” he tells her.

Rams' 2025 schedule, as revealed by Brenda Song

Below is the Rams' 2025 preseason and regular season schedule. Note: the time of the games is listed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

Preseason

Week 1 (August 9): vs. Dallas Cowboys at 7:00 pm

Week 3 (August 16): vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 7:00 pm

Week 3 (August 23): at Cleveland Browns at 1:00 pm

Regular season