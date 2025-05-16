Netflix isn’t slowing down this May. As the weekend hits, the platform delivers a diverse slate of new series, documentaries, and genre-bending shorts, per Netflix. It’s a blend of intense, stylish storytelling and oddball creativity. Whether you're in the mood for nail-biting thrillers or puppet-led sci-fi satire, Netflix has you covered.

One of the most hyped releases is Bet, a live-action adaptation inspired by Kakegurui, the Japanese manga known for its high-stakes insanity. Set inside an elite school where gambling determines hierarchy, the series introduces a new student whose presence threatens the system. Think strategy, manipulation, and more poker faces than a casino floor.

If you'd rather dance than deal, ABBA: Against the Odds lands as a vibrant documentary tracing the Swedish pop group’s journey from humble beginnings to global superstardom. Director James Rogan strings together interviews, rare footage, and archival gems to celebrate the band’s timeless sound.

History buffs won’t want to miss American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden. This latest installment in the American Manhunt series unpacks the decade-long search for the al-Qaida leader. With never-before-seen footage and gripping first-hand accounts, the three-part docuseries captures the psychological and strategic warfare behind the headlines.

Animated Anthology Returns

Love, Death & Robots is back for Volume 4. Once again pushing boundaries, the anthology delivers ten new shorts, each with a distinct tone and visual style. This round includes everything from a rogue feline hell-bent on global control to a surreal puppet parody featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers and a rare live-action entry with Rhys Darby in full weird mode.

Executive producer David Fincher and creator Tim Miller continue to treat the anthology like a sandbox for the wildest ideas in science fiction and fantasy. Whether you're in it for the clever twists or the eye-popping visuals, Volume 4 is designed to surprise.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released Thursday, May 15

Bet NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin (LB) NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 (NO) NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep (DK) NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 (TR) NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. (BR) DOCUMENTARY

Released Friday, May 16