Does Kanye still love Kanye?

Troubled rapper Kanye West bluntly responded to fans who were criticizing the new him, NME reported.

An Instagram account with the username Tyg Savage shared screenshots earlier this week, documenting the exchange with the Chicago-raised rapper. West sent the fan a private message in response to the comment, “Go back to Jesus Ye” under the Graduation singer's Instagram video of his wife Bianca Censori.

He and his wife were were reportedly under investigation last year for a lewd incident captured on cameras as the two were on vacation in Italy.

In the private message, screenshotted and posted on Reddit, West wrote, “N***a, you can't tell me what to do on my page. Unfollow if you don't like it.”

Kanye West: The Old Ye and the New

The fan, presumably Savage but with the username Sea-Fondant-6669, replied, “I love your music and the old you. It has inspired me my friends and my other people out there in this world. Please don't change because people want to. Be the old Ye I used to love. Thanks.”

West then sent another reply, this time chastising the fan and said they “sound insane” for telling him to “be the Old Ye.”

“If you like the Old Ye, go listen to the Old Ye. I'm a 46-year-old grown-a** man. Go make some kids if you wanna have somebody you can tell what to do.”

West may likely be referring to West's track I Love Kanye on his 2016 album The Life of Pablo. The lyrics say, “I miss the old Kanye, straight from the Go Kanye. Chop up the soul Kanye, set on his goals Kanye.”

The screenshots ended with West telling the fan: “F**k you and every single person trying to tell me who I need to be, what I need to post, what I need to focus on, who I can vote on, what type of music I should make, what kind of clothes I should wear. Is that inspiring enough for you and your friends?”

The heated back-and-forth messages came on the heels of reports that West and Censori were heckled by a homeless man in LA.

The man reportedly yelled at West, “You trying to copy the White folks so f***ing bad. You ain't s**t, boy! He thinks he's so smart, so new, so nifty.”

The multi-Grammy-winning artist has recently announced the release date of his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures. No longer a stand-alone release, Vulture will now come in three parts. The first is set to be released on Feb. 9. Parts two and three will be out in March and April, respectively.

The controversial rapper has reportedly filmed a 40-minute apology video ahead of Vultures' release.