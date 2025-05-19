If one thing is for sure, Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise will not retire from acting (at least if the decision is his).

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the New York City premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Cruise revealed he has no plans to retire.

“I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s,” he said, continuing, “I'm actually going to make them into my 100s. I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I'm excited.”

That means that if all goes to plan, Cruise, 62, has over four decades worth of new movies to make. He appears to just be hitting his prime, and expect him to continuing upping the ante.

As THR notes, Cruise previously cited Harrison Ford's career as Indiana Jones as the template for Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible series. Ford recently played Jones in his 80s, but Cruise appeared to walk that back.

While he plans to continue making movies, it sounds like The Final Reckoning may be the last Mission: Impossible movie. “It's the final!” he reinforced. “It's not called ‘final' for nothing!”

Still, it's a Hollywood blockbuster. These rarely die, and The Final Reckoning may not be the IMF team's last adventure. We will have to wait and see.

When will Tom Cruise retire after Mission: Impossible ends?

Fans of Cruise do not have to worry about him retiring anytime soon. He sounds eager to continue making movies, even if they aren't Mission: Impossible projects.

Cruise rose to fame in the '80s, appearing in The Outsiders before starring in Risky Business. Over the next couple of years, Cruise would lead the box office hit Top Gun and work with Martin Scorsese on The Color of Money. His other big roles around this time include Rain Man, Days of Thunder, A Few Good Men, and Interview with the Vampire.

In 1996, Cruise starred in Mission: Impossible. Little did he know that the franchise would spawn seven sequels, with Cruise becoming synonymous with the role of Ethan Hunt.

He produced the first film and continued that role going forward. The Final Reckoning appears to be his last adventure with the IMF team.

His other recent movies include Jack Reacher, Oblivion, Jack Reacher, The Mummy, and American Made. In 2022, Cruise produced and starred in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic. Maverick was a smash hit, grossing nearly $1.5 billion at the box office.