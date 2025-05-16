Comedy fans will be thrilled with the titles coming to Hulu this weekend, May 16-18, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

In addition to the new comedy specials coming to Hulu, the fourth season of Welcome to Wrexham, which follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after their purchase of the team, will premiere this weekend.

Welcome to Wrexham first premiered in August 2022. The first season received critical acclaim, winning several Emmys for it in 2023.

Reynolds, of course, is known for his role as Deadpool. He has portrayed the character in several Marvel projects, most recently Deadpool & Wolverine.

Additionally, two of Jim Gaffigan's recent specials are coming to Hulu this weekend. Noble Ape (2018) and Quality Time (2019) will both be available to stream starting on Saturday, May 17.

Giffigan gained fame for his stand-up work. However, he also launched the Jim Gaffigan Show in 2015. He played a fictionalized version of himself in the series. It lasted for two seasons on TV Land.

Matteo Lane, Jimmy O. Yang, and Tarna Garg will also have specials coming to Hulu. The streaming service is always bringing more comedy content, and this weekend is no exception.

All of the new arrivals coming to Hulu this weekend (May 16-18, 2025)

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this weekend (May 16-18, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, May 16

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4 premiere)

Crossroads

The Last Breath

Saturday, May 17

Death by Fame (Season 1)

Designations of the Damned with Zak Bagans (Season 1)

Expedition X (Seasons 6-7)

Spring Baking Championship (Seasons 1-3)

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Tarna Garg: One in a Billion

