It sounds like Bob Dylan's iconic voice is in top form during his 2025 run of Outlaw Festival shows. He has been breaking out some of his biggest hits, and fans have taken notice of how strong his vocals are.

Brian Hiatt of Rolling Stone shared a recent performance of “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right” from his Freewheelin' Bob Dylan album, praising his voice on X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm almost positive that Bob Dylan had that laser treatment on his vocal cords and/or quit smoking,” they said. “He sounds decades younger than he did 10 years ago.”

They also continued by lamenting how much of an improvement he had made with his voice. “Honestly may be the most remarkable vocal rejuvenation I've ever heard,” they praised. “Can't get over it.”

Hiatt may have a point. Dylan is able to sing full lines of the song without strain or his voice breaking. It is a remarkable performance of one of his biggest songs.

Not to mention the new arrangement, which is stellar and is led by Dylan's piano instead of his fast fingerpicking from the original version.

What songs are Bob Dylan playing on the Outlaw Festival?

During the last three shows of Dylan's Outlaw Festival sets, he has started playing “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.” The first performance took place during the show on May 15, 2025. It was the penultimate song performed before he did a cover of “Garden Party” as an encore.

It was the performance of the song since July 20, 2019. During that show, Dylan also debuted two more songs that he hadn't played since 2017, “Lonesome Day Blues” and “Blind Willie McTell.” Now, Dylan uses it as his set closer. He ended his shows on May 16 and 18 with performances of “Don't Think Twice, It's All Right.”

However, if fans wish to hear it themselves, they may want to see the next show they can. Dylan is notorious for changing his setlist, and there is a chance the setlist will continue to evolve over the coming weeks.

The first show of the 2025 Outlaw Festival featured plenty of surprises. Dylan played songs like “Forgetful Heart,” “To Ramona,” and “Mr. Tambourine Man” for the first time in years. He also did a cover of the Pogues' “A Rainy Night in Soho.”