The Brooklyn Nets entered the draft lottery with dreams of the No. 1 pick and Cooper Flagg. However, their fall to No. 8 put several tier two prospects within their range. Among those is Flagg's Duke teammate, Kon Kneuppel.

The sharpshooting forward is coming off a standout freshman season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 48/41/91 shooting splits. Speaking at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, Kneuppel revealed two NBA stars he models his game after.

“I've talked a little bit about Klay [Thompson], just his consistently. His [shooting] form is perfect. And then Jimmy Butler. I like watching how he plays in the lane with patience using shot fakes and pivots,” he told ClutchPoints.

Kneuppel is one of several prospects who met with the Nets in Chicago. He said he will travel to Brooklyn for a workout in the coming weeks.

But how serious of a candidate is he to be the team's selection at No. 8?

Duke's Kon Kneuppel linked to Nets amid Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler comparisons

The answer will depend on whether the Nets feel he has Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler upside.

Thompson has been a frequent reference point for Kon Kneuppel's potential throughout the pre-draft process. Both were dead-eye shooters in college, comfortable navigating off the ball and shooting off movement. Thompson shot 41.2 percent from three on 5.0 attempts per game during his freshman season at Washington State, while Kneuppel shot 40.6 percent on 5.3 attempts per game this season.

There are clear similarities between how they approach the game. Both are average athletes who play below the rim but are effective as secondary scorers, using their elite outside shots and high IQs to find driving lanes and finish plays.

They had similar combine measurements. Thompson was 6-foot-5.75 without shoes, while Kneuppel was 6-foot-5. However, Thompson posted a 6-foot-9 wingspan compared to Kneuppel's 6-foot-6. Kneuppel also weighed 219 pounds while Thompson was 205.6 despite playing three college seasons.

Kneuppel's reference to Butler was an interesting tidbit. While they offer very different player archetypes, they have similarities in how they score inside the arc. Both are physical drivers who play off two feet in the lane, using shot fakes and pivots to keep defenders off balance.

Kneuppel was effective as a secondary shot-creator alongside Flagg, shooting 56.7 percent on twos. He frequently used pump fakes on the perimeter to open driving lanes and his stocky lower body to create space and finish around the rim. The 18-year-old showed potential as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, routinely connecting on lobs with center Khaman Maluach.

“I think how much I did in the ball-screens as a pick-and-roll ball handler this year,” Kneuppel said of his most underrated skill. “I can be an efficient player there and be a secondary ball-handler for a team.”

It's also clear that Kneuppel approaches the game with dedication and intensity like Thompson and Butler.

“I'm a competitive guy who wants to win. I think that's most important. [Teams] want guys who want to play and who want to compete at the highest level,” he told ClutchPoints.

Kneuppel should have a high floor as an NBA player due to his elite floor spacing, high IQ and motor. However, his upside will come down to how much his average athleticism holds him back as a shot-creator and defender. While his effort was never a question, there were moments when he struggled to stay in front of quicker ball-handlers.

The Nets will get a closer look at Kneuppel over the next month. He's a popular selection for the team in recent mock drafts. ESPN and Bleacher Report have Brooklyn selecting him at No. 8, while The Athletic has him going No. 7 to the New Orleans Pelicans.