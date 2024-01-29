You hardly ever see these in the wild, let alone on the football field...

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII with their 34-31 defeat over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. Linebacker Fred Warner has been the lifeblood of their team all year and he's been one of the best defensive players in the league all season. Before setting records in NFC Championship, Warner laced-up a cleat version of one of the rarest sneakers ever made. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Fred Warner may have been snubbed as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but he has a chance at having the final laugh as his San Francisco 49ers have a chance to take home the only prize that truly matters. Ahead of their monumental meeting with the Lions, Fred Warner warmed up in a cleat-version of the Nike Yeezy 2 ‘Red October', one of the rarest and most elusive sneakers Nike has ever put out.

Fred Warner wearing custom Nike Yeezy Red October cleats pic.twitter.com/Zab3iG3LsC — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) January 28, 2024

While Warner didn't wear the shoes during the game, probably due to performance reasons, he had all sneakerheads breaking their necks and doing double-takes to see if he was actually wearing the notorious Nike Yeezy 2. Clearly, Warner still saw red all game as he set a franchise playoff record with 13 tackles against the high-powered Lions offense.

Fred Warner is wearing custom “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 cleats in the @49ers NFC Championship Game 🔴 pic.twitter.com/slKzH0Ro1E — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 29, 2024

The Nike Air Yeezy 2 was first teased by Kanye West as a follow-up to his first-ever signature sneaker, the Nike Air Yeezy 1. Releasing on June 9, 2012, the shoes came in two heavily-hyped colorways known as the ‘Solar' and ‘Platinum' editions. Pairs were extremely limited and while the shoes released for $245 retail, they've gone for upwards of $5,000 on the resale market.

A third, more exclusive all-red pair was later teased by Kanye West during his Saturday Night Live performance for his album, Yeezus. After a number rumors around a release and fake pairs in circulation, Kanye West left Nike for Adidas before the ‘Red October' shoes could ever receive a full drop. Then, out of nowhere, Nike released a link to the shoes on their Twitter in 2014 and the shoes were gone in minutes. To this day, it's debatable how many authentic pairs exist, but legitimate pairs have fetched upwards of $50,000 on the resale market.

While Fred Warner may have not given up his personal pair for this cleat version, this is still one of the best sneaker-turned-cleat models we've ever seen. With the NBA allowing players to wear whatever they want on their feet, it'll be interesting to see if the NFL follows suit one day and allows the players to express themselves a bit more with their footwear.