In a heartwarming episode of ‘The Kardashians‘, Kim Kardashian and her son Saint shared their footballing adventures as they attended matches at Emirates Stadium and Parc des Princes, cheering for their favorite teams, reported by GOAL. The episode covered their trips to England and France during the 2022-23 season, where they watched Arsenal and PSG in action.

During their visit to Emirates Stadium, Kim and other parents asked their boys about their favorite player, and there was a unanimous chorus of support for Gunners forward Bukayo Saka. The excitement in the air was palpable as Saint, in particular, was thrilled to witness live football, expressing his love for the sport.

Kim, a soccer enthusiast herself, expressed her joy at introducing Saint to the world of football. She shared her passion for the sport, having played soccer in her younger days, and emphasized the importance of Saint falling in love with the game.

The family's football tour didn't end in Europe. In July, they traveled to Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action for a friendly match with Al-Nassr, extending their football adventures beyond European shores.

The episode showcased not only the Kardashians' love for football but also their efforts to create memorable experiences for their children. As Saint immersed himself in the live football atmosphere, his enthusiasm for the sport became evident, making it a truly special moment for the family. Stay tuned for more heartwarming sports adventures from the Kardashians as they continue to share their passion for the game with the world.