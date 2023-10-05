In the aftermath of PSG‘s surprising 4-1 loss vs. Newcastle United in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe found himself at the receiving end of a light-hearted jab from popular bakery chain Greggs, reported by GOAL. The forward, known for his exceptional skills on the pitch, had an off day against the Magpies, and some fans couldn't help but tease him about his performance.

One Newcastle supporter took to social media, playfully suggesting that Mbappe seemed more preoccupied with daydreams of Greggs' famous steak bakes than focusing on the match. According to the fan, Mbappe appeared to be caught “licking his lips” at the prospect of indulging in the savory pastry treats.

Seizing the opportunity, Greggs responded swiftly, humorously inviting the star player to visit their establishment after the 4-1 defeat. Their witty retort, “He's welcome to come 4-1 this morning…,” added a touch of levity to the situation, drawing laughter from fans across social media platforms. Kylian Mbappe did not respond to the provocation, but who knows, he might be tempted to try to bakery in the near future.

He’s welcome to come 4-1 this morning… https://t.co/0QPzZ2ussd — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) October 5, 2023

While the exchange between the bakery and the football world remains in good spirits, it underscores the passion and camaraderie that football fans share, even in the realm of friendly banter. Mbappe's rare off night might have provided fodder for jest, but as one of the world's premier football talents, he's sure to bounce back and make his mark in future matches, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next display of brilliance on the pitch.