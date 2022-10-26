Katie Holmes is a popular actress who has appeared in hit shows and movies such as Dawson’s Creek, Batman Begins, The Boy, Ray Donovan, Ocean’s Eight, The Gift, and many more. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Katie Holmes’ net worth in 2022.

Katie Holmes’ Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $25 million

Katie Holmes’ net worth in 2022 is $25 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Katie Holmes was born in Toledo, Ohio. She initially attended St. John’s High School before completing her preliminary education at Notre Dame Academy. After high school, Holmes would go on to attend Columbia University.

As early as her high school days, Holmes was already gaining attention from the entertainment industry. At 14 years old, she competed in the International Modeling and Talent Association Competition. In 1997, Holmes already accomplished several acting milestones. She made her film debut in the film, The Ice Storm, and acted alongside Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver.

Around this time, Holmes was penciled to star in a TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. However, she turned down the role in order to finish her studies in high school.

While turning down a major role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a missed opportunity, Holmes would eventually land her breakthrough role in the hit TV series, Dawson’s Creek. Holmes made waves in the industry for portraying the lead character of Joey Potter in the series. For making Joey Potter come to life, Holmes made $30,000 per episode. That paycheck would eventually jump to $175,000 per episode in the series’ peak seasons. She appeared in all of Dawson’s Creek episodes at 128. Safe to say, in Season 6 alone, Holmes could have made approximately $4.2 million. On top of a respectable deal, Holmes gained enough popularity which allowed her to appear in magazine covers including Seventeen, TV Guide, and Rolling Stone.

Holmes’ performance in Dawson’s Creek paved the way for her to appear in more roles. In 1998, Holmes starred opposite James Marsden in Disturbing Behavior. Her performance in the sci-fi horror film made her a winner at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Breakthrough Performance. Holmes has also appeared in other films such as Go, Muppets from Space, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Wonder Boys, The Gift, Abandon, Phone Booth, The Singing Detective, Pieces of April, Batman Begins, Ocean’s Eight, Alone Together, and many more. Given Holmes’ A-list status, she has earned a lot of money from some of her movies. She earned a million dollars apiece for Batman Begins and Abandon. Furthermore, Holmes also made $500,000 for Phone Booth.

While Holmes made her mark on the big screen, she also continued to make notable appearances on television. Apart from Dawson’s Creek, Holmes also appeared in Eli Stone, Ray Donovan, How I Met Your Mother, and The Kennedys. For playing Jackie Kennedy in The Kennedys, Holmes made at least $50,000 per episode. She appeared in 12 episodes overall.

Holmes has pieced together a solid acting career. Given her reputation, she has also earned money from her endorsements and brand partnerships. As a brand ambassador, Holmes has previously worked with notable brands such as Gap, Coach, Garnier Lumia, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and Ann Taylor. Based on reports, Holmes should make well over $100,000 for doing sponsored content.

Moreover, Holmes also previously released her own clothing line called Holmes & Yang alongside her partner, Jeanne Yang. Unfortunately, the company was dissolved in 2014. Aside from releasing her own clothing line, Holmes serves as one of the owners of Alterna Haircare.

Holmes also made waves when she married Tom Cruise in 2006 and had a child, Suri, with him. They got married in a Scientologist ceremony, but she abandoned Scientology after she divorced Cruise in 2012.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Katie Holmes’ net worth in 2022?