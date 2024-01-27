Booking Agent Info reports that Katt Williams's appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay-Shay podcast increased his social and digital metrics.

Katt Williams's interview with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Savannah State alumnus Shannon Sharpe has been the highlight of 2024 thus far. The interview has garnered massive attention and, nearly a month later, still is commanding tons of attention.

As of this writing, the interview's full YouTube video has garnered 55 million viewers, and the Club Shay-Shay YouTube Channel has reached 2.5 million subscribers. Notably, Katt Williams's social media presence and overall internet interest have surged since the renowned sit-down.

Per a research study done by Booking Agent Info, Katt Williams’ social media presence has seen remarkable growth, with a total of 741,457 new followers across all platforms. His Instagram following has skyrocketed from 798,052 to over 1.3 million in less than three weeks.

In addition, he acquired 194,564 new Facebook followers, increasing his total to over 8 million. Currently, Williams boasts more than 1.3 million followers. This indicates that, on average, he has gained approximately 25,000 Instagram followers per day since January 3rd. Thousands of users chose to follow Williams on Facebook that day. His follower count surged from 7.8 million to over 8 million, amassing 194,564 new followers in just 3 weeks.s.

Following the sit-down with Sharpe, Google searches for “Katt Williams” surged by 1328%, reaching 1.2 million in just 24 hours. Also, his Twitter/X profile has exceeded two million followers, with a gain of 40,056 since January 3rd.

Sophie Miller, a celebrity contact agent at Booking Agent Info, spoke about the findings from the study, saying, “The study's track of growth following the interview showcases how a single media appearance can lead to a substantial increase in public interest and online following.”

Indeed, Miller's assertion that one moment can bring substantial attention to the subject is proven by Williams' recent social media success following his Club Shay-Shay interview. With a total of 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, it's clear that Katt Williams has experienced a significant boost in popularity and public interest. This highlights the power of social media and its ability to propel individuals into the spotlight.

Williams is a comedic icon, renowned for his stand-up performances and numerous TV and film appearances. His recent feature on Club Shay-Shay sparked a digital media frenzy, a rare occurrence that may not be replicated for quite some time.