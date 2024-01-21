Dave Chappelle didn't hold back on what he thinks about Katt Williams recent bashing of fellow comedians on podcast.

The comedian isn't on the same page as Williams regarding bashing colleagues, Deadline reports.

Dave Chappelle rips on Katt Williams recently onstage

This all stems from Katt's appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast. In the episode, he criticized Cedric the Entertainer, Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, and others.

Several days ago, Chappelle hit back while on stage at MonDERAYS at the Hollywood Improv.

“What part of the game is this? He ethered n—-s. He didn't say anything about any of these white boys. None of these white boys function like that,” Chappelle said. “Katt is one of the best painters in the game. So why are you drawing ugly pictures of us? Stop. Hurt people hurt people, but I am a hurt person that never hurt people, and he does it all the time.”

He then started to impersonate Katt. He added, “F–k this one, and f–k that one, and f–k this one, but n—-a, I didn't hear anything that you did wrong. He didn't do nothin' wrong? Katt didn't do nothin' wrong? Katt was talking about s—t that n—-s did to other n—-s gas, but not about anything n—-s did to him.”

The comedian added, “If I told my story, it would break your heart. I lost everything and never, ever told on anybody, and this n—-‘s the arbiter of truth. Katt, listen, I f—k with Katt hard, but…DeRay, tell me, what part of the game f—ks up another n—-‘s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n—-a?”

Sounds like Katt Williams has some cleaning up to do now that top comedians like Dave Chappelle are frowning upon him.