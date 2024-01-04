Rickey Smiley took to his nationally syndicated radio show "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" to respond to Katt Williams and give his side of the story.

The social media world was set ablaze by Katt Williams's comments on Shannon Sharpe's widely successful podcast Club Shay Shay, especially his comments addressing Rickey Smiley, Steve Harvey, and Cedric The Entertainer. Williams asserted that the trio of comedians fabricated stories in their respective interviews with Sharpe last year.

He specifically went after Smiley and his assertion that he auditioned as “Money Mike” in the movie Friday After Next.

“This man told you he had Katt Williams' role? He was going to be Money Mike and Katt Williams was going to be the Santa Claus? Now, let's make three quick points. You mean in Hollywood they cast a 5'5″ black Santa Claus that weighs 145 lbs? That's your story? Your story is the Ricky Smiley that couldn't even do curse words because he had a Christian fan base? He was going to play the pimp?”

Rickey Smiley took to his nationally syndicate radio show The Rickey Smiley Morning Show and directly addressed those comments and gave his side of the story.

“And just for clarification, I went out to audition for Friday After Next as Money Mike, not the Santa Claus. And that is the honest to God truth. I had no reason to go on Shannon Sharpe's show and lie about any of that. That's what I auditioned for was Money Mike. And I guess the producers, [Ice Cube] and everybody saw something different…So, I guess when Kat Williams did it, they added the whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. ‘Cause ain't no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that. And I'm glad that they made that decision and they put me in a Santa Claus role which was actually perfect.”

Smiley continued, “So when I got back to LA. They say, hey, your role has changed. You're going to be the Santa Claus and here's the Santa Claus suit. Put it on and here's your lines. Sat in the trailer, went over the lines, went over my stuff with [Ice Cube] and the rest is history. I just want to want to want to clarify that had no reason to lie about that.”

Smiley also spoke on William's assertion about Williams putting in his contract that he must wear a dress in any movie that he is involved in with him.

Wiliams said on Club Shay-Shay, “He was so egregious. I put in my contract that I won't work with Ricky Smiley again unless he's in a dress. Now, what was Ricky Smiley's next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it?”

Smiley responded to Williams's assertion, saying, “And then there was no contract ever that in agreement with the first Sunday movie, because that was a whole different production directed by who just directed my Netflix special, David E. Talbert about me playing Bernice Jenkins. That's something that David called me personally. David and Len are fans and have been fans of my work for a long time. And it was like, we want you to play Bernice Jenkins. And, you know, and, and, and here you go. And, and that's what happened. And I went out there and shot that in one day, me and Red Grant. And that was a lot of fun. And it had nothing to do with Katt Williams contract.”

Smiley also delved further into Williams's comments about him wearing a dress and portraying the character Bernice Jenkins.

“And let me address all of the things with [Gary With Da Tea]. You could help me out with this because…you know, comedy greats like Flip Wilson played Geraldine, Richard Pryor played some roles on his show. Jamie Foxx played Wanda. Martin played Sheneneh. I did Bernie Jenkins. Tyler Perry did Madea. It's a lot of comics and a lot of comedy greats that did characters for the sake of funny for entertainment, for the sake of the laugh. And it has nothing to do with nobody's comfortable in the role.

He continued, “Nobody wants to put on a damn dress or comfortable in it. You know that has nothing to do with my manhood being lessons for trying to play a role, trying to put food on the table for my family. Because our group, it's, it's a prop. It's, it's nothing more than a prop. It's nothing more than a way to get a laugh.”

Smiley is an HBCU alumnus who graduated from Alabama State University. He also is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.