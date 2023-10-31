Director Francis Lawrence has given an update of the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 film Constantine with Keanu Reeves, Gamespot reported.

Lawrence told the website, “So Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writers strike.”

“And we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control,” he added.

Speaking about the process of developing the sequel, Lawrence said, “Keanu and Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there’s more meetings of those that have to happen–the script has to be written–but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it.”

The 2005 movie was loosely based on the DC Comics/Vertigo Comics' Hellblazer character. Just as a refresher, the film is about John Constantine (Keanu Reeves), an exorcist who can perceive and communicate with half-angels and half-demons. He is sought out by police officer Angela (Rachel Weisz) to help investigate her twin sister Isabel's suicide.

Constantine's driver and apprentice Chas (Shia Lebeouf) chauffeurs them to meetings with former witch doctor Papa Midnite (Djimon Hounsou), half demon and son of Lucifer Balthazar (Gavin Rossdale) and half-angel Gabriel (Tilda Swinton).

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, there's no announcement yet on when the movie's production date is.

In 2021, the John Wick star told Stephen Colbert that he would love to play John Constantine again.