With the closing of John Wick: Chapter 4, and — spoiler alert! — the death of the titular character played by legendary Keanu Reeves, there's been talk of a potential John Wick 5. Even though the character is dead. But director Chad Stakelski thinks there's a chance for a fifth installment.

“I honestly don’t know,” he told Empire. “Lionsgate is keen on doing more John Wick stuff, understandably. It’s not a bad thing for a director to have a property that they want to make more of. I don’t have a take right now. But I could wake up tomorrow and have a cool idea that I’d pitch to Keanu, or he would pitch to me, and it might hit that chord of, ‘Oh my God, we got to do this right now.’”

But there's ideas in the works already. “I have scenes, I have action sequences in my head that we haven’t used that that I’d love to do,” said Stahelski. “If we do come back, we can’t just do the same thing. I gotta do my homework. I gotta get better.”

As for the death of Keanu Reeve's character, that doesn't seem to be a problem for Stahelski: “You know, we’ve seen John take worse injuries.”

Even though there's been four, there's still a chance for John Wick 5.

“Now we’ve done the four, and completed the circle, so to speak, I think it’s pretty good closure for the series,” said Stahelski. “And then there’s the competitor, or the real director in me who goes, ‘Fuck it, let’s just see if we can do it.’ It’s very appealing. I just don’t have the ‘why’ yet. But that doesn’t mean we should stop looking.”