Oregon Basketball freshman Kel’el Ware won’t declare for the NBA Draft in 2023, but he’s also not planning on playing for the Ducks this season, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Monday.

“Kel’el Ware will transfer, source told Stadium,” Goodman wrote on Monday. “Former McDonald’s All-American and NBA prospect averaged 6.6 points and 4.1 boards this past season. Good decision to take another season in college to get stronger and develop.”

FOX College Hoops reporter John Fanta agreed with the decision to take another year in college:

“Good decision by Kel’el Ware to stick in college,” wrote Fanta on Monday. “A year of development in a different setting comes off as the best way for the 18-year-old, 7-footer to shift his game to the next level. Will be intrigued to see where the now ex Oregon Duck ends up.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I am incredibly thankful for my freshman season at Oregon,” Ware told 247Sports. “Sincere thanks to Coach Altman and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and helping me grow, both as a player and person. I will take the lessons that I have learned on and off the court this season into this next chapter. And to Ducks Nation and most importantly, my teammates: thank you for embracing me into the Oregon family.”

Ware is the No. 7 overall prospect out of the 2022 class. The 7-footer was projected to be a late first round pick after a difficult season in Eugene, but he will take another year of college to further elevate his draft stock with a new program.

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA,” Ware explained to 247. “I will continue to challenge myself in the classroom and on the court to put myself in the best position possible to achieve my goal.”

Kel’el Ware averaged 15.8 minutes a game with Oregon Basketball, posting an efficient 16.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 assists per 40 minutes.