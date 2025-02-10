The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who took a savage beatdown on Super Bowl Sunday. Kendrick Lamar went after Drake as if he could've been the Philadelphia Eagles pass rush.

The Grammy winning halftime performer Lamar dominated headlines before the game for his acclaimed hit “Not Like Us.” But that song became known as a relentless diss track toward his rival Drake. Many fans wondered if Lamar would perform that song. Though some fans believed Drake could go after Lamar for defamation of character. Some felt Lamar should best avoid singing that Grammy winning track.

Even Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as “Uncle Sam,” playfully told Lamar not to sing that song. Lamar, however, unapologetically performed it and got fans to sing along, even smiling at the camera.

But that wasn't the only dig at Drake. Lamar even performed “Euphoria,” which became another diss record aimed at his rival.

Fans couldn't help but roast Drake for it. They flocked online to ridicule the popular rapper/singer.

Ex-Lakers/Clippers star among reactions to Kendrick Lamar's Drake roast

Longtime sports writer Shea Serrano even caught the moment when Lamar smiled at the camera while saying Drake's name. Meanwhile, the account LakeShowYo on X posted a hilarious gif painting how Drake reacted to the performance.

Other sports figures chimed in. WNBA star Angel Reese called the performance “10 out of 10” and a “chef's kiss” on her X account. Colorado head football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders praised Lamar on X too. Saying “That's the way to do you!”

Even former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers guard Patrick Beverly said on X that the NFL was “wild for this” in allowing Lamar to perform.

Lamar further buried Drake by having tennis star Serena Williams on stage with him. Delilah Gray of Yahoo Entertainment revealed Williams and Drake dated “on and off again” between 2010 to 2011. Williams hails from Lamar's hometown of Compton.

Drake, meanwhile, kept quiet on his socials throughout the day. Still, Lamar relentlessly rushed after Drake like he could've been an edge rusher going after Patrick Mahomes.