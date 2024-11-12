Kennesaw State football fired head coach Brian Bohannon on Sunday after a 1-8 start to the season, and rumors are flying about who could replace him. The 53-year-old won 48 games in his first five seasons before the Owls graduated to the FBS this year, but he couldn't survive their newfound struggles, as the team's only win this year was a shocking upset of Liberty.

Former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George is a possible candidate to replace Bohannon, via On3's Pete Nakos. George is currently Tennessee State's head coach.

Regardless, Kennesaw State is looking for an experienced FBS coach, via Nakos.

“Kennesaw State’s resources don’t match a typical FBS school. Bohannon was only making $376,000, the lowest in the nation and in the C-USA,” Nakos said. “That will need to improve to attract the right coaching pool. Experience at the FBS level will be critical in the hire. For context, whoever the hire is will be just the second head coach in program history.”

Would George be a good fit? Who else are the Owls looking into?

Eddie George has the experience Kennesaw State football needs

George, who made the Pro Bowl four times and had his No. 27 jersey retired by the Titans, is 21-21 thus far at Tennessee State. The Tigers, who play in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association, are an FCS program, but the Titans Ring of Honor member is an intriguing option due to his experience both as a player and coach.

Other options include Texas State wide receivers coach Chad Morris, East Tennessee head coach Tre Lamb, USFL head coach Skip Holtz, Clemson defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator Nick Eason, Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams, Georgia State running backs coach Will Healy, Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack, and Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell.