Kennesaw State Athletic Director Milton Overton has responded to the claims made by former Owls coach Brian Bohannon's about his departure from the program. Bohannon took to his X account to claim that he did not voluntarily step down from the head coaching position.

“This morning I was informed directly from AD Overton that he was making a change in leadership. Contrary to what’s been reported, I want to be clear that I did not step down from my position as head football coach at Kennesaw State University,” he said Monday morning.

Bohannon was also complimentary of the team and the people he worked with, saying, “Since we started the football program, I have had the pleasure of coaching and working alongside so many great people. I appreciate your hard work and dedication to this program.”

Overton released a statement on the institution's athletics website this afternoon, stating:

“Over the last three years, the results on the football field failed to support our goal of building a competitive FBS program. Therefore, I determined it was time to make a leadership change to take the football program in a new direction. I advised Coach Bohannon of my decision, and, as is customary, offered him the opportunity to announce that he had stepped down. At the conclusion of our meeting, it was my understanding that Coach Bohannon had accepted my offer.

We remain appreciative of Coach Bohannon's service and dedication to Kennesaw State University, our football program, and our student-athletes.

Our focus remains on our student-athletes and supporting our team through the final three regular-season games.”

Bohannon assumed control of the Owls when the institution launched its football program at the FCS level, leading the team to significant success. After finishing their inaugural season with a 6-5 record, Bohannon boosted the wins to eight in the following year. Kennesaw State football experienced its peak success from 2017 to 2019, achieving an impressive 34-7 record during that period. Bohannon was named FCS Coach of the Year in 2017.

But, once the team moved up to the FBS this season, they experienced immense struggles. The team sits at 1-8 on the year as a member of the Conference USA and just lost to UTEP 43-35 in double overtime. As Bohannon departs the program, Kennesaw State looks to find a new leader to right the ship as the look to building themselves into an FBS power.

The Owls will host Sam Houston State on November 16th at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.