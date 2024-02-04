Grant Hill, prior to the Legacy Classic, shared his experience of commentating a game featuring his Duke teammate and Howard University coach Kenny Bakeney.

Howard Univeristy unfortunately lost a tough battle against rival Hampton Univeristy 63-61 at the QQQ Legacy Classic this afternoon but Howard basketball coach Kenny Blakeney had a cool moment via his teammate Grant Hill. Hill and Blakeney played with each other under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Hill served as commentator for the Howard vs. Hampton game during TNT's broadcast of the Legacy Classic alongside Minnesota Timberwolves lead play-by-play voice Michael Grady.

From DC to #TheBrotherhood @DukeMBB to the @legacyclassic , hear what it means to @realgranthill33 to call today’s game featuring his college teammate and longtime friend, Coach Blakeney. pic.twitter.com/hModyFbGa7 — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) February 3, 2024

Befoer the game, Hill had the opportunity to share how special it was to have the full-circle moment of calling a game that Blakeney was coaching in.

“It's very cool, very exciting, a lot of fun, and an honor for me to call a game with former teammate Kenny Blakeney coaching the Howard Bison. It's actually my third game that I've called for Howard. I did the Legacy Classic, the initial one, two years ago. I also called a game at the All-Star Game in Cleveland for Howard vs. Morgan State. So, I'm excited to see this rivalry: Howard, Hampton. It'll be a lot of fun, but I'm really excited. My guy, my brother, Kenny Blakeney, the job he's doing, I couldn't be more proud.”

Hill and Blakeney won back-to-back championships as members of the 1991 & 1992 Duke teams. Blakeney averaged 3.2 points per game in his four seasons at Duke alongside Hill. During the broadcast, the TNT crew also shared a throwback video featuring Hill and Blakeney from 1991 in promotion of Fuquavision.