Howard University player Seth Towns has been cleared by the NCAA to have his 8th season of eligibility, per a report by Jeff Goodman of The Messenger.

Seth Towns began his career in 2016 with Harvard. He was a standout player for the team, averaging 14.2 points and 5.0 rebounds with his stellar play earning him the 2017–18 Ivy League Player of the Year honor. However, after playing for Harvard for two seasons, he suffered from knee injuries that left him out for two seasons.

He made a return to basketball with Ohio State, transferring in the 2020-2021 season. His productivity dipped a bit due to the toll of the injuries, averaging just 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in limited minutes.

He then missed the 2021-2022 season and the 2022-2023 seasons due to his injuries. However, he was using his last year of eligibility to transfer to Howard University and play for the Bison in May.

At 26 years old, Towns is the oldest player in college basketball. Towns can surely provide significant talent and experience to a Bison team that just won the MEAC Championship and clinched a birth in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Howard also showed their talent last week by nearly beating Georgia Tech but ultimately falling 88-85. Towns could be a key piece of the puzzle for the Bison to repeat as MEAC Champions and possibly make noise in this season's March Madness tournament.