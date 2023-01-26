AEW Megastar Kenny Omega and Netflix actor Rahul Kohli are now both officially part of the Like a Dragon universe as they appear in Ishin.

Upcoming action-adventure game Like A Dragon: Ishin will be getting cameos from two superstars who are also big video game nerds: AEW Executive Vice President and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Netflix actor Rahul Kohli. They will be appearing as Trooper Cards, a combat feature in the game that grants temporary but devastating power-ups and special abilities when activated in real-time in battle. Their respective Trooper Cards also look powerful, so instead of being obscure cameos, we’re sure that these two will get a lot of screen time in the game screen as well.

Kenny Omega’s Trooper Card activates the ability ‘Essence of the One-Winged Angel‘ which will “Cut down foes with the slashes of his angel’s wing.” Kenny Omega is depicted as a member of the Shinsengumi, Late Edo Period Secret Police agents. Meanwhile, Rahul Kohli’s Trooper Card activates the ability ‘Essence of the Firestorm‘ which will “Incinerate enemies with fiery waves of righteous anger.” Like Omega, Kohli is also a member of the Shinsengumi in the game.

While these guest characters in the Like a Dragon: Ishin game will be free to download, they will actually not be part of the base game. A total of six special guests will eventually be revealed – all members of the Shinsengumi – and all of them will be available to download for free when the game enters early access on February 17, 2023.

Both guest characters have been noted to be big video game nerds. Kenny Omega has appeared in multiple video game-themed channels on Youtube and has even competed in Fighting Game Competitions. He currently is involved in the development of the upcoming Yuke’s AEW game, Fight Forever. Meanwhile, we know that Rahul Kohli is a big Warhammer fan and has been obsessed with the Yakuza franchise ever since a friend introduced it to him a year and a half ago.

Like A Dragon: Ishin is an upcoming action-adventure game from Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio, set to be published by SEGA. It’s a remake of a spin-off Yakuza game that was originally only published in Japan and will be making its way to the West for the first time since its original release on the PS3 and Xbox 360. The game is set to come out on February 21, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.