Following an injury during a Tush Push play, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett briefly exited the contest.

In a dramatic turn of events for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting quarterback Kenny Pickett briefly left the Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns due to an injury sustained during a Tush Push play. Pickett, caught at the bottom of a pile, required attention from the medical staff, prompting backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to step in and take a few snaps under center.

The injury, occurring in the midst of a Tush Push play that has been surrounded by much controversy, raised eyebrows and momentarily left Steelers fans holding their breath. The already struggling offense was faced with yet another hurdle, as the team navigated the challenge of a sudden quarterback change.

Despite the setback, Pickett demonstrated his determination to return to the field, rejoining the game after receiving necessary medical attention. His comeback marked a testament to his toughness and commitment to the team, providing a much-needed reassuring offensive sight for Steelers fans.

Trubisky, in his temporary role as the signal-caller, showcased his readiness to contribute when called upon. The seamless transition during Pickett's absence highlighted the ex-Chicago Bears first-round pick's readiness, assuring fans that the team possesses at least serviceable options under center.

As the Steelers move forward in the season, it will remain to be seen whether the Tush Push injury will pose any lingering issues for the Steelers quarterback. For now, Pickett's return not only salvaged the quarterback lineup but also injected a sense of resilience and determination into the offense during a key divisional matchup against the Browns and their impeccable defense.