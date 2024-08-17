When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles, the most popular player on the roster is usually the backup quarterback… unless that player is Kenny Pickett.

Initially acquired from the Steelers earlier this summer in the rare cross-state pick for pick+player swap, Pickett seemed like the sort of player who could thrive in Philadelphia, a local kid with connections to the team dating back to his childhood fandom but alas, as their keystone state rivals learned all too well, the pride of Pitt has some quirks that are maddening.

Case and point: Pickett's seeming unwillingness to take shots down the field, as through his first two games under center for the Eagles, the 26-year-old from New Jersey has only averaged 4.6 yards per throw and has yet to surpass 100 yards in a game despite throwing the ball an average of 17.5 times per game.

What gives? Is Pickett just a checkdown artist, a suggestion to fans since his debut against the Ravens? Or were there mitigating circumstances that left Pickett unable to get the ball down the field? Asked this question after the Eagles game by reporters, Pickett let it be known that he simply took what was given to him, with the Ravens and Patriots looking to limit down-the-field shots with their defensive looks.

“We had some shots called that were covered up, and I ended up checking it down, and we got good gains there. Besides that, it's just taking the completions that are there and try and move the offense. Those big plays will come sooner or later, we just have to continue to throw them in practice. When we practiced on Tuesday, we got a couple down the field, which was great, so it is just if they are there, we will take them, and if not, just continue to move the ball down the field.” To be fair, Pickett didn't exactly have extensive time to throw the ball down the field against the Patriots because he was more or less running for his life as the Eagles' second unit time was terrorized by New England's defensive starters. Asked if this impacted his performance, Pickett said yes, noting that the experience will prove valuable for the reserves, even if it hurt his own statistical production. “I think they were moving guys around and I think they had their top guys in there for a while too, and that's a great opportunity for us. The twos and threes and a bunch of guys are trying to make this team and compete against the best they have. There was a lot good and definitely some bad that we can learn from, take what it is and move on.”

Is Pickett on the money? Did the Patriots and Ravens simply take away his chances to go deep to receivers like John Ross, Johnny Wilson, Joseph Ngata, and Ainias Smith? Or does the Pitt product simply have more conservative tendencies than Tanner McKee or Jalen Hurts, the man he will be backing up this fall? It's probably a bit of both, but if Pickett does get his number called, the easiest way to get back in the good graces of Eagles fans would be to simply let it fly without putting the ball in danger, an ask that is admittedly easier said than done.

Nick Sirianni is comfortable with Kenny Pickett as the Eagles' QB2

Providing his own insight into the Eagles quarterback situation after securing the win over the Patriots, head coach Nick Sirianni weighed in on the performances of Pickett and McKee, who he felt were much closer than many fans would like to admit.

“I thought they both did some good things today. I think, you know, Kenny was what, 11 of 13? Ball only hit the ground twice. He had some pressure on him. Tanner played well. I think he was 15 of 19 today, but made some good throws. I thought Will did some good things,” Sirianni told reporters after the Eagles-Patriots game. “I'm happy they're all on the roster right now. I really am. That's good room and they're all helping Jalen, helping each other, and I love that. So really is a good room. Like I said, the things that kind of stalled some of the drives in the first half today was some of the pressures we got. And we didn't run it great in that area either for some different reasons that we'll obviously look at and why. So no, I thought they both played a solid game tonight. Just some of the pressure that was on Kenny happened in that first half.”

Asked straight up who is his QB2 heading into the final week of the preseason, Sirianni laid it out as plainly as he could, even if it isn't the answer most fans were hoping for. “You saw where they went in today,” Sirianni responded. “Kenny is No. 2, and Tanner is our No. 3, and I am really happy they're both on the roster.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Pickett will be the Eagles QB2 heading into the regular seasons, and hopefully, fans won't have to see either player this fall, as that will only spell good health for Hurts.