The number five team in the nation takes to the court as Auburn hosts Kent State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kent State-Auburn prediction and pick.

Kent State comes into the game sitting at 2-0 on the year. They opened up with a four-point win over Louisiana as a two-point favorite. They would then face USCAA-level Miami-Hamilton. Kent State would come away with a 98-53 victory over Miami-Hamilton. Meanwhile, Auburn is also 2-0 on the year. they opened up with a dominating performance over Vermont. They were 17.5-point favorites but would win by 51. They would then play fourth-ranked Houston, and be a 5.5-point underdog, but would win the game 74-69.

This will be the first meeting between these two programs in their school's histories.

Here are the Kent State-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Auburn Odds

Kent State: +20.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +1600

Auburn: -20.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 147.5 (-112)

Under: 147.5 (-108)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Auburn

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State is currently ranked 130th in the nation KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are 144th on the offensive side of things while sitting 121st on the defensive end. Still, Kent State has not shot well this year, sitting 223rd in effective field goal percentage. They have been solid in limiting shot attempts for opponents though. Kent State is 12th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts this year.

Forward VonCameron Davis has led the way this year. He leads the team with 17.5 points per game on the season. Further, he has 2.5 rebounds and an assist per game on the season. He is joined in the frontcourt by center Cli'Ron Hornbeak. Hornbeak leads the team with seven rebounds per game, while he also adds 11 points per game. Finally, Magnus Entenamnn rounds out the frontcourt. He is scoring just 5.5 points per game but has 3.5 rebounds per game and 2.5 blocks per game.

Morgan Safford leads the team at guard. He is second on the team in both points and rebounds this year, coming in with 12 points per game while having 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He is joined by Jalen Sullinger. Sullinger has been the top assist man this year, coming in with 4.5 assists per game this year. He is also scoring 8.5 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent from three this year.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked first in the nation in KenPoms rankings this year. They are second in the nation in offensive rating, while sitting fourth in the nation in defensive rating. They are just one of two schools with a top five rankings on both offense and defense, with the other school being Houston, which Auburn just beat. Auburn has shot wonderfully this year. They are seventh in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while also being 14th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Auburn is difficult to drive inside against, sitting 14th in the nation in blocks per game this year.

Johni Broome has led the way for Auburn this year. He is scoring 16 points per game this year, to lead the team. Further, he is adding eight rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game on the season. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson is scoring 12 points per game while leading the team with 9.5 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has 1.5 assists per game and a block per game this year.

Miles Kelly leads the Auburn squad in the backcourt. He is scoring 13 points per game this year, while also adding 2.5 rebounds per game. Tahaad Pettiford leads the team in assists this year. He is scoring just 10.5 points per game. but also adds two rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a steal per game. Rounding out the top guys is Denver Jones. Jones is scoring ten points per game on the year while adding 2.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. Further, he adds a steal per game this year.

Final Kent State-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Not only does Auburn come in at 2-0 this year, but they are also 2-0 against the spread, including winning outright as an underdog. Kent State has not shot well this year. Further, the majority of their points this year come inside the arc. That is where Auburn has thrived. Auburn is 87th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage, but 14th in the nation in opponent two-point percentage. They also allow just 15 opponent defensive rebounds per game this year, which is fourth nationally. Auburn will win big in this one.

Final Kent State-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -15