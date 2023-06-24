Kenta Maeda picked up his first win in nearly two years in the Minnesota Twins' 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers Friday. It was a significant moment for Kenta Maeda, who is completing an arduous road back from Tommy John surgery.

Maeda missed the entire 2022 season recovering from his elbow injury. The Twins' pitcher only made four starts in his return before a right triceps straight in late April forced him to miss two more months. Maeda wasted no time in getting his first win of the 2023 season, doing so in his first start off the IL Friday.

Maeda tossed five scoreless innings against the Tigers. The Twins' starter struck out eight batters and allowed only five men to reach base.

“I’m just genuinely happy to get that first W,” Maeda said through an interpreter, via The Athletic. “It really has a significant meaning. If anything, like mentally, I think I’m back as the Kenta Maeda that everyone knows. I think I can excel from here.”

But it wasn't as simple as cruising through five innings before handing over a lead to the bullpen for Maeda. With two runners on base and two outs in the fifth inning, Twins reliever Jovani Morani was warmed up and ready to come in from the bullpen. Maeda convinced Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler, who had visited the mound, that he could get out of the inning.

Maeda struck out Zach McKinstry on four pitches, ultimately locking down the win.

“I usually don’t talk back on the mound,” Maeda said. “Just in rare situations like today. So I made sure — I spoke English out there, so I made sure I was speaking in a respectful manner. Just in case I said anything wrong, I made myself clear that I was very respectful out there and I really wanted that guy.”