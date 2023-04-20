Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox played the series finale on Thursday at Fenway Park. In the second inning, Twins starter Kenta Maeda took a comebacker off his leg and proceeded to leave the game right after.

Maeda got a hit in the leg and still was able to throw to first base to record the out. However, right after that, the trainers came and took him out of the game.

Maeda finished the day with one run and one hit in two innings. In relief of Maeda, Emilio Pagan came in and allowed six runs on seven hits in one inning, so things spiraled out of control after Maeda’s departure.

The Twins entered Thursday’s game with an 11-7 record and a stunning start to the season from Pablo Lopez, who has jumped passed a number of star pitchers thus far.

This injury to Maeda will be worth monitoring as he has begun the year with an 0-2 record and a 4.09 ERA, although it was really just the one start against the Chicago White Sox that ballooned his ERA, where he gave up four runs. Other than that, Maeda has been solid, including a stellar start to Thursday’s game.

The Twins rotation also features Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, and Joe Ryan, and the staff is a massive reason why they have won 11 games. The good news is that Kenta Maeda was unable to walk off the field under his own power, but this will definitely be something to watch over the next few days for the Twins.