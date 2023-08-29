Kentucky basketball is known for being one of the top programs in the history of the sport, and Wildcats fans are itching for another national championship. John Calipari is about to enter his 15th season, and every season is a big one for Kentucky. Last year, the Wildcats finished the season 21-10 and ended up earning a six seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Kansas State basketball eliminated Kentucky in the second round of the tournament. The Wildcats are hoping for a better result this season, and they're also hoping for recruiting momentum to pick up soon.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Right now, Kentucky basketball has the #26 recruiting class in the nation, and they only have one commitment so far: four-star C Somto Cyril. However, a top target for the Wildcats is the top high school basketball scorer in the state of Kentucky's history, four-star PG Travis Perry. Perry is the #74 player in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, the #6 PG and the top player in Kentucky. Perry currently attends Lyon County High School in Eddyville, KY and has picked up crystal ball predictions to commit to play for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will once again be putting on “Big Blue Madness”, an event held to celebrate the start of the Kentucky basketball season, and Travis Perry will be in attendance, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. The last time Perry was at Rupp Arena was when he moved into the record books as the Kentucky high school basketball all-time points leader. It seems like the Wildcats have a good shot at landing Perry, and John Calipari and his staff could seal the deal on this next visit.