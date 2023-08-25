The Kentucky Wildcats basketball program is battling for 5-star center Jayden Quaintance, who recently took some unofficial visits as he tries to decide on his future college destination.

When asked about his visit to Lexington, Quaintance spoked candidly about meeting coach John Calipari and seeing the sights around campus.

“It was definitely cool. I got to talk to (John Calipari), I got to see a practice. It was cool, I liked it. It was all interesting,” Quaintance said, per Eric Bossi of 247Sports.

The 12th ranked recruit announced he would reclassify to the class of 2024, despite already being young for his grade. But his age is not bringing him any fear, as he feels assured in his ability to play at the highest level already.

“I feel confident in my decision,” Quaintance said. “I’ve been playing up forever in the summer and in high school it is all classes so you are always playing the best regardless of class. So, I don’t think it changes much it is just going to get me to the college level a little faster.”

Quaintance is considering Missouri, Cincinnati, and Ohio State in addition to the Kentucky Wildcats. There is growing momentum that the 16-year-old may snub Calipari and UK for the Missouri Tigers, as seen with two experts forecasting him to join Dennis Gates' Mizzou squad on 8/23.

He is scheduled to visit Columbia in late September, and follow that with Cincy and Kentucky in October. He hasn't announced a timeline on his commitment, but does seem to be looking to get it finished soon after his reclassification to the class of 2024.