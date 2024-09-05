Mark Pope has only been the head coach for the Kentucky basketball program for a few months. Yet, Pope has landed a number of big commitments. On Thursday, he got another as Jasper Johnson, who will play for the Overtime Elite, chose the Wildcats over North Carolina and Alabama, per Joe Tipton of On3.

‘Jasper Johnson, a five-star shooting guard and Lexington native, has committed to Kentucky, sources tell On3. The 6-foot-4 prospect, who will spend his senior year at Overtime Elite (GA), chose the Wildcats over Alabama and North Carolina.'

Johnson adds to the Class of 2025 group after Kentucky landed top center Malachi Moreno over the summer, so things are looking promising in Lexington.

Jasper Johnson reveals why he chose Kentucky

Johnson is a Lexington native, so the appeal to play for the hometown team was always a big lure from the Wildcats. After he committed, he revealed why he chose Kentucky, per Travis Branham of 247Sports.

“I will be going to the University of Kentucky,” Johnson said. “I feel like it was the best decision for me to grow and develop as a student-athlete. My parents went there. Being able to have this opportunity being from the city and being able to represent my city and state, I feel like this was the best decision for me.”

Jasper Johnson also admitted the feeling and treasure of being able to play at Rupp Arena.

“Living close to Rupp Arena and watching all the games growing up and to follow in my dad's footsteps and his path, it is a great thing to do and a great feeling.”

Jasper's father, Dennis, was a Kentucky football star and was selected in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Mark Pope has impressed in the transfer portal and recruiting front, and the 2025 class now has Malachi Moreno and Jasper Johnson as key pieces to build toward the future.