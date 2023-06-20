John Calipari is on the hunt for his next star at Kentucky basketball. His new three-point weapon can shoot the lights out. He was snagged right under the noses of UCF and is named Joey Hart.

The 6-foot-5 guard announced his commitment to Kentucky basketball with much glee, per Ryan Black of Louisville Courier Journal.

“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky. I chose UK because of Coach Calipari, the supportive fan base, and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament,” Joey Hart said.

The new commit racked up 23.6 points per game on 39.6% three-point shooting. He also uses his height to his advantage as he totaled 4.0 rebounds per game. He was the frontman of Linton-Stockton where his leadership helped them achieve a 29-2 record.

Joey Hart is also a finalist for IndyStar's 2023 Mr. Basketball award. No one is more excited about Hart's move than his new coach. John Calipari praised his recruit for having all the skills he needs in a guard.

“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class. His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class. I’m excited to get Joey on campus so he can continue to improve at this next level,” said the Kentucky basketball coach.

The NCAA is about to be put on notice as Kentucky basketball gets an elite shooter under the system of John Calipari.