It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.

Other coaches have even taken shots at the offense Calipari has been running for Kentucky basketball (h/t Dana O’Neil of The Athletic).

“Their offense is archaic,’’ says one coach. “It’s gotta be the same s— he was running with the New Jersey Nets.” Predictable is how another coach describes it, so much so that his team spent little time worrying about sets and simply concentrated on player tendencies. “Yeah, he’s been running the same stuff for years,’’ adds another. “When you have stud players, though, it works. When you’re running floppy action for Tyler Herro, that’s a bucket. It’s a little different if it’s not him.’’

All that being said, Kentucky basketball remains to have one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. According to KenPom, the Wildcats are 25th nationally with 115.2 points per 100 possessions adjusted. Kentucky basketball is also second in SEC competition with a 109.3 adjusted offensive rating.

At the end of the day, John Calipari’s performance will be judged by how far he can steer the Wildcats, Kentucky basketball has won just one national title under Calipari, and that was way back in 2012.