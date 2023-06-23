The 2023 NBA Draft led to another milestone for Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, who extended his own record with 16 straight seasons with a first round draft pick.

His point guard Cason Wallace was taken 10th overall by the Dallas Mavericks, furthering Calipari's record to unbelievable heights. His Kentucky program has become synonymous with one-and-done freshman talents that flourish into NBA lottery picks under his coaching.

The list of stars that have been selected in the first round and blossomed over the years is almost too long to count. It includes the likes of Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Karl-Anthony Towns, and De'Aaron Fox to name a few.

Many of those were top-10 picks, another category that puts Calipari in elite company. Cason Wallace is the 19th top-10 pick in the NBA Draft for John Calipari, the 2nd-most by a head coach since 1966. He trails only former Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski, who has 24, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Calipari has been at Kentucky for 14 seasons, but the streak extends further than that. He also had two first round draft picks in 2008 and 2009, when he was finishing up his incredible run with the Memphis Tigers.

The storied coach has led his three programs to six Final Fours and a national title, and is a three time Naismith College Coach of the Year. He has another stacked class full of five-star recruits for next season's campaign, and will have a high chance of extending this streak to 17 in at the 2024 NBA Draft.