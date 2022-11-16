Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Michigan State Spartans are always going to be a dangerous team to face for as long as Tom Izzo is the program’s head coach. Michigan State basketball reminded everyone of that with a sensational double-overtime 86-77 victory Tuesday night against the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Spartans were trailing Kentucky for nearly the entire duration of the contest, but Michigan State basketball made the right plays when it mattered the most, allowing the team to overcome John Calipari’s squad that was also welcoming Oscar Tshiebwe back to the fold for the first time this season.

Tom Izzo nails it. Kentucky led for 33:29 tonight. Michigan State led for 7:17. "So what?" Izzo says. "It's about what you do at the end." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 16, 2022

Michigan State basketball forced the first overtime after a game-tying dunk by Malik Hall with under five seconds remaining in regulation. Hall would duplicate it later on, stuffing the rim with a jam late in the first overtime to force the second OT. A.J. Hoggard, Mady Sissoko, Tyson Walker, and Hall would team up in the second overtime to seal the deal for Michigan State, which rebounded from a letdown loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs with an astounding victory that should serve as an early boost to its March Madness stock. Kentucky entered the game ranked No. 1 by KenPom, while Michigan State basketball was at No. 27.

The Spartans were led by Joey Hauser, who finished the game with 23 points, while Hall and Sissoko had 20 and 16 points, respectively. Free-throw shooting played a major role in Michigan State’s win, as it made 23 of its 27 attempts tries from the foul line, while Kentucky went just 16-for-24.

Michigan State basketball will have another tough assignment next, with the Villanova Wildcats visiting East Lansing on Nov. 18.