Florida State and Georgia are facing off in this year's Orange Bowl after both teams were snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

Florida State and Georgia football are just outside of the College Football Playoff this season. The two teams will get to take out that frustration on each other, as the schools are set to meet in this year's Orange Bowl.

Florida State is the no. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff, and Georgia is no.6. The Seminoles were left out of the CFP in startling fashion, after going 13-0 on the season and being the first undefeated team from a power 5 conference to miss out on the playoff in the event's history. Florida State felt that they deserved to be in after defeating Louisville in the ACC Championship on Saturday. Florida State also picked up quality wins in the non conference against Florida and LSU. The Florida State athletic director, as well as the head football coach reacted angrily to the playoff committee's decision. The committee let one loss teams Texas and Alabama in over Florida State.

Georgia is left out of the CFP after losing the SEC Championship Saturday in heartbreaking fashion to Alabama, 27-24. The game ended Georgia's undefeated season and left them missing out of the CFP for the first time since 2020. The Bulldogs were the no.1 team in the country for much of the season, and the defending national champion in college football. The loss in the SEC championship game simply proved too much for the team to overcome, as Georgia ends its regular season with a 12-1 record.

Florida State and Georgia face off on Dec. 30 in Miami for the Orange Bowl game. The game is considered a New Years Six bowl, one of the best matchups on the schedule. Kickoff is at 4 Eastern.