ESPN personality’s wild Mark Stoops take will give Kentucky football fans mixed feelings

Mark Stoops has his Kentucky football program ranked inside the AP Top 25 poll, as they currently sit at no 9 after last week’s big win over the Florida Gators. And it is not going unnoticed. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum spoke about Stoops and the Wildcats, making this wild take that will give fans of the program mixed feelings. Here’s what Finebaum said, per Tyler Thompson on Twitter.

Paul Finebaum on Mark Stoops: "I think he's one of the elite coaches now in the SEC…He's so good I think somebody's going to make a serious run in taking him away from Kentucky at the end of the season." — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 17, 2022

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum said he thinks that Mark Stoops is “one of the elite coaches now in the SEC.” Well, that’s not a particularly surprising take, given the Wildcats’ 10-3 record last year.

But the next part of what Finebaum said will make Kentucky football fans uneasy. The ESPN college football analyst said that “somebody’s going to make a serious run in taking him away.” That’s not what Wildcats fans want to hear, Paul!

In just one segment, Finebaum made Wildcats fans go through a whole range of emotions. Yes, you have one of the best head coaches in the SEC, but he might not be there for very long.

In the age of big-money contracts for head coaches, it wouldn’t be the most shocking thing to see a school scoop up Mark Stoops. And if he keeps the momentum going for Kentucky football this year, the rumors and speculation will only intensify.

The Wildcats have a pretty forgiving middle part of their remaining schedule, though contests against Ole Miss and Georgia still lurk as tough litmus tests.

With Mark Stoops pacing the sidelines though, Kentucky football should be in good shape.