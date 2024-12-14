As they transition to being without Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris in 2025, Ole Miss has hit the transfer portal with intent and is on the verge of another potentially massive move. After spending three years with Kentucky, wide receiver Dane Key entered the transfer portal in early December and is eyeing a potential move to Oxford.

Key, who has one season of eligibility remaining, is planning to visit the Rebels on Sunday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. If he follows through, Ole Miss would become the second SEC school Key intends on visiting after Zenitz previously reported that he was doing the same with Georgia.

As a former four-star recruit from Lexington, Kentucky, Key has been the Wildcats' leading receiver for the previous two seasons. Despite playing with a different quarterback each of his three years, his numbers have consistently improved each year.

Key's progression culminated with a career-high 47 receptions for 715 receiving yards in 2024. While not as impressive as some other receivers around the country, he accounted for 32 percent of Kentucky's total passing offense. As a speed threat, Key found the end zone just twice as a junior but posted an impressive 15.2 yards per catch.

Kentucky misses bowl game for first time since 2015

Losing Key will be a big blow to Kentucky in 2025 but it was only a byproduct of one of the program's worst seasons in recent history. The Wildcats went just 4-8 in 2024, resulting in their first losing season since 2020 and the first time they will not appear in a postseason bowl game since 2015.

The season was not all bad for Kentucky, which upset No. 6-ranked Ole Miss in September. Two weeks prior, they nearly pulled the same feat against top-ranked Georgia, losing to the Bulldogs by just one point. However, they also lost to five unranked teams, including a 41-14 loss to in-state rival Louisville to close out the year.

After both of their previous two starting quarterbacks were selected in the NFL Draft, Kentucky brought in Georgia transfer Brock Vandagriff in 2024. The former four-star signal-caller struggled in his first season as a full-time starter, throwing for just 1,593 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a result, Vandagriff was benched multiple times throughout the year and did not play at all in the team's final game of the season against Louisville.

Key's ability to improve his numbers despite Vandagriff's struggles is purely a testament to his playmaking skills. While contributing to a championship-winning team is always a desire, Key appears to be seeking a team that will properly showcase his potential and improve his draft stock.