Kentucky football enjoyed an auspicious start to the 2024 season as expected, mauling Southern Mississippi in Lexington's Kroger Field. The beating was a bit abbreviated, however, as Mother Nature decided to take pity on the Golden Eagles and give them back some of their Saturday night.

“By mutual agreement of the participating institutions as permitted by NCAA rules, tonight’s game between Kentucky and Southern Mississippi has been terminated and is considered a complete game with a final score of 31-0 in favor of Kentucky,” the SEC said in a statement, via the Wildcats' official X account. “All statistics in the game are considered final and complete.”

Lightning delayed the action in the third quarter and ultimately cut the opener short. Big Blue Nation witnessed a sharp effort nonetheless.

Kentucky football takes care of business

Georgia football transfer and former four-star recruit Brock Vandagriff shined with his new team, completing 12 of 18 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns. An interception in Southern Miss territory on the opening drive prevented him from making an even better first impression.

Though, it is the defense that will likely determine how far the Wildcats go in 2024. It set the tone in Week 1, making the Golden Eagles uncomfortable throughout the first half.

2022 First-Team All-American linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who also transferred from Georgia after winning two national championships, intercepted a pass from former Florida State QB Tate Rodemaker early in the game. Defensive back JQ Hardaway did the same on Southern Mississippi's next drive, allowing Kentucky to build momentum.

Despite the weather, it was a fine showing for the home team. Head coach Mark Stoops and company know the real trials and tribulations begin next weekend, however. They host South Carolina in what should be a tight matchup before welcoming in No. 1 Georgia the following week. The Wildcats enjoyed a soft start to the schedule in 2023, but they are jumping into the fire in the early portion of 2024.

Of course, there are not many places to hide for SEC squads, especially now that Texas and Oklahoma have joined the fray. That is why an extended season opener might have actually proved beneficial for Kentucky football. Oh well.

Perhaps Stoops will choose to make up for the lost time at practice this week.