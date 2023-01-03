By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were looking to make it 12 straight wins on Monday as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs in the Barclays Center. The occasion was graced by football superstar Kylian Mbappe following France’s second-place finish in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe was seen sitting courtside enjoying the festivities with PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi:

Mbappe courtside in Barclays Center to watch the Brooklyn Nets ⚽️🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Gan00SFX6H — Guru (@DrGuru_) January 3, 2023

It has been a few weeks since Mbappe ended his World Cup campaign with a heartbreaking loss in the Final against Lionel Messi and Argentina. It was, however, an undeniably memorable tournament for the 24-year-old.

The French phenom has already rejoined PSG since the tournament in Qatar, and they’re actually coming off an unexpected 3-1 loss to Lens on Sunday. Mbappe appears to be taking some time off and is now in the United States for a bit of a personal break.

The PSG forward picked a great game to enjoy some NBA action. Mbappe clearly wanted to see one of the best players in the game today in action as Kevin Durant looked to lead his team to a very impressive 12th straight win. KD has been on quite a tear of late, putting up averages of 29.2 points on 58.2 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in his last 10 games. There’s no denying that he has been the catalyst to Brooklyn’s scorching run.

Entering Monday’s contest, the Nets have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference with 24 wins and 12 losses. They came into the Spurs matchup just 1.5 games behind the league-best Boston Celtics.