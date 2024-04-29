The fourth game of the NBA Playoffs clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns was different. It was more closely contested than the first three matchups. Chris Finch and Frank Vogel were having a chess match in schemes and rotations. Players started popping off like Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Then, something unfortunate happened with the Timberwolves head honcho and Mike Conley.
A collision between Chris Finch and Mike Conley injured the Timberwolves head coach. It was confirmed after the game that he tore his patellar tendon, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The time was already winding down to the final seconds of this NBA Playoffs game. But, it was just bad luck that Coach Finch had to endure a tough injury and his presence on the sidelines might not be guaranteed.
But, he has put up a masterclass in leading the Timberwolves to a win despite huge performances from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They may have allowed that lethal duo to score 82 combined points but also managed to shut down every other single player on Frank Vogel's squad. The Timberwolves also limited the Suns to just 73 shots for the game which was big given that the Anthony Edwards-led squad got 89 attempts.
They outclassed the Suns in every facet of the game. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led their squad in rebounds with a combined 19 boards. This added to a big advantage on the glass which amounted to 44 total rebounds to the Suns' horrid 33. Chris Finch's schemes also allowed for better ball movement that got his team 23 assists and limited their turnovers to just nine.
Draymond Green & world react to the Timberwolves HC's injury
Finch is a big reason why the Timberwolves got on a roll as of late. They finally found a way on how to run the offense with two big men. Understandably, his injury drew a lot of reactions. One of them even came from a recently eliminated player.
“You gotta stay in the game Coach. It’s 1:40 left. Wish him well though!,” the Golden State Warriors forward wrote jokingly on X.
This tweet did not sit well with most fans. It prompted reactions like, “Don’t u get ejected when 30 ain’t on the floor,” and, “What are you on Dray? Bro literally got injured and needed help walking.”
Other avid spectators of the team were more worried, “Insane to watch a coach suffer a knee injury. That's absolutely awful. I hope this isn't anything devastating for Chris Finch.”
While it is odd that a coach was the one who went down, it might be best to err on the side of caution and not wish for further harm to their bodies. Hopefully, the Timberwolves continue to dominate despite this tough scenario.