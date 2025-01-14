Kevin O'Connell's wife, Leah, has been by his side for most of his professional football career. O'Connell has been in the NFL since 2008 when he started his football career as a backup quarterback for the New England Patriots. He is now planning for 2025 as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings following their first-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs.

O'Connell was a four-year captain at San Diego State, starting in 21 games as their quarterback. He is sixth in all-time starts for the program but ranks first in quarterback rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns. O'Connell may have been ahead of his time as the mobile quarterback wasn't acclaimed as much at the time.

The Patriots drafted O'Connell 94th overall in the 2008 NFL draft. He didn't see much game action with Tom Brady in front of him. He threw four passes as a Patriot, completing three. It'd be his only season in New England as the team waived him during the following preseason.

O'Connell spent the rest of his career with the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and San Diego Chargers. However, he never threw another pass after the four in New England. With his playing career in the background, he set his sights on the coaching ranks.

O'Connell was a private quarterbacks coach in Carlsbad, California, for two years before the Cleveland Browns hired him as their full-time quarterbacks coach. He eventually became a quarterback coach for the Washington Redskins before Bill Callahan promoted him to offensive coordinator in 2019.

After a stint with Sean McVay as the offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl LVI-winning Los Angeles Rams, O'Connell got his first head-coaching opportunity with the Vikings.

Nevertheless, let's meet the woman who stood by his side.

Who is Kevin O'Connell's wife Leah O'Connell?

Leah O'Connell was a student-athlete at San Diego State University while Kevin attended. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the school, which led to her sales job at Panacea Scientific. Leah was busy at the school like her husband, juggling the life of a science degree and a full-time position on the school's volleyball team.

Leah was a freshman, and Kevin was a redshirt sophomore. They began dating the following year, when she was a sophomore, and officially married in 2010. The couple now has four children.

The couple isn't shy about sharing their love for each other, as they showed in Kevin's first year with the team.

“From the day I met him, there's many wonderful words that I would use to describe him,” Leah said about her husband in a video shared on the Vikings' official Facebook handle in December 2022.

“He's kind; he's humble; he's respectful; he's consistent; he's selfless, all these amazing and tangible qualities that you hope for in a husband and father and coach and anybody that's going to be contributing to building up and encouraging other people,” she added.

Kevin and Leah have been by each other's side for most of their adult lives. Leah has been a rock for Kevin during his coaching career and will undoubtedly be someone he leans on during this playoff run. Kevin is 0-2 in his playoff coaching career, but Leah was there for his Super Bowl victory as an offensive coordinator.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Kevin O'Connell's wife, Leah.