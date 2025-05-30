Starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver was pulled early from the Atlanta Braves' 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday after suffering an apparent elbow injury. It was announced on Friday that Smith-Shawver will now miss the rest of the season after his official injury was revealed.

The 22-year-old starting pitcher suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm, according to Grant McAuley of 929 The Game. Atlanta is undergoing further tests on AJ Smith-Shawver's arm to determine the best route for recovery. It's important to note that torn UCLs typically lead to Tommy John surgery. He is officially on the 60-day IL, so he will be out a minimum two months.

“AJ Smith-Shawver has a torn UCL. He will undergo further evaluation, but the surgical procedure hasn't been decided upon, according to Braves manager Brian Snitker. Obviously, Tommy John is likely. Bryce Elder will pitch Sunday.”

The Braves pulled Smith-Shawver out of Thursday's contest after 2.2 innings. He finished the day with one strikeout and a walk while allowing three hits and two earned runs.

Article Continues Below

Smith-Shawver was experiencing a solid year until the injury as he was one of Atlanta's more consistent starting pitchers this season. He ends the year with a 3.86 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. Smith-Shawver also recorded 42 strikeouts through 44.1 innings pitched.

After suffering a major elbow injury, AJ Smith-Shawver will miss the rest of this season and is potentially going to miss the beginning of the 2026 campaign as well. That's especially true if he does have to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Injuries have plagued the Braves' rotation throughout the season. Ace Spencer Strider just returned from his long-term injury not long ago. Meanwhile, Reynaldo Lopez is also on the 60-day IL after receiving arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early April.

With AJ Smith-Shawver out for the remainder of the season, the Braves will need a replacement for the young star. It's been a tough season so far, as Atlanta is 26-29 through 55 games played and is 9.5 games behind the first-place Phillies in the National League East. They are 5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.