The theme for the Minnesota Vikings as they prepare for the 2025 season is “Unfinished Business.” The Vikings were one of the strongest teams in the league throughout the majority of the regular season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell did an outstanding job of preparing his team on an every-week basis. The Vikings had winning streaks of 5 games to start the season and a 9-game winning streak heading into Week 18.

That game was against the Detroit Lions, and the two teams met at Ford Field in the last game of the regular season. The winner of the game would win the NFC North title and have the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Vikings were not up to the task. They were handled with relative ease by the Lions and they had to settle for second place and a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. They were quickly disposed of by the Los Angeles Rams in the postseason.

The Vikings appear to have cleared up issues on the offensive line through free agency and the draft, and they also added a pair of key defensive linemen to provide more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

If those additions work out, the Vikings have fixed their previous issues. However, O'Connell is depending on untested J.J. McCarthy to serve as the team's QB1 this season. O'Connell appears to have full confidence in McCarthy and so do his teammates. If he is completely healthy after tearing his meniscus in Minnesota's first preseason game last summer, the Vikings believe they will be one of the elite teams in the league.

Here's a look at the Vikings 2025 schedule along with predictions on every game.

Minnesota Vikings 2025 Schedule: pic.twitter.com/W7nwRGr9rB — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Week 1 at Chicago Bears (MNF)

Nothing like the attention of the nation being placed on a young quarterback who is making his first NFL start. That's what is being asked of McCarthy as he lines up against the Bears.

Chicago has brought in Ben Johnson to lead their operation and his primary job is to turn QB Caleb Williams into a big-time leader. The Bears want to get off to a great start after last year's 5-12 season. The belief is that they will be better and they will give the Vikings a competitive effort for three quarters.

However, O'Connell has a much better team and McCarthy will be up to the job. The Vikings secure the game with a dominant 4th quarter. WIN

Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons

If the Vikings are going to play like a dominant team, they must defend their home field with significant wins. They would like to make U.S. Bank Stadium a house of horrors for opponents.

Look for McCarthy to open things up to superstar wideout Justin Jefferson and fellow wideout Jordan Addison. This game will go a long way to building confidence in the young quarterback as he has a 300-yard, 3-TD performance. WIN

Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

This game means the world to Jefferson, because he will be meeting his college teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings have lost their last two games to the Bengals, but both were on the road. Look for a huge effort in this game from Minnesota.

This is likely to be a high-scoring game, and if the Vikings offensive line can protect McCarthy, this could be one of the most exciting and high-scoring games of the season. WIN

Week 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (at Dublin)

The first of the Vikings back-to-back international games. Minnesota has played four games in London to this point and the Vikings have been victorious in all of them. They know how to prepare and they have a huge international following — but the Steelers are likely to have nearly as many fans.

The Vikings defense should be able to shut the Steelers' inconsistent offense down with little problem. Linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman and Jonthan Greenard should dominate. WIN

Week 5 vs. Cleveland Brown (at London)

Owner Mark Wilf said he felt honored to be the team that plays in two European countries in back-to-back weeks, something that no other team has ever done. The Vikings are likely to be prepared and the Browns may not be able to offer much competition.

The Cleveland QB situation is muddled and the Vikings can punish them on both sides of the ball. Big game for RB Aaron Jones, as the Browns will concentrate on slowing down the passing game. WIN

Week 6 Bye

Week 7 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Vikings will be rested and bring a 5-0 record into this game against the defending Super Bowl champions. This is going to be a major challenge for the coaching staff since the team is likely to be undefeated and that should motivate Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his teammates.

Playing two consecutive games out of the country is likely to diminish the Vikings when they return. This game could be a long and difficult game. The Eagles will dictate the pace of the game and provide Minnesota with its first defeat. LOSS

Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

This is a game that the Vikings must win or a significant losing streak could result. Games against the Lions and Baltimore Ravens follow, so they must take care of business against the plucky Chargers. A key in this game will see McCarthy going up against his former college coach.

McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh brought Michigan the national title. While those two will always have that bond, this is a game that both teams want badly. The Vikings take care of business. WIN

Week 9 at Detroit Lions

The Vikings may be in first place in this game, but Lions coach Dan Campbell believes he has the better team in this matchup. Detroit has won 5 straight games against the Vikings and beating the Lions in Detroit is clearly a tough task.

The Lions will come with their best effort and will throw haymakers, but the Vikings will give nearly as good as they get. The Vikings won't win, but they will gain confidence because they played such a tough game against Jared Goff and Campbell. LOSS

Week 10 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The critics will be loud in the days leading up to this game. After losing to the Lions, many observers will expect the Vikings to fall short against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. However, this is a game that O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores have been pointing at for several weeks.

Confidence did not suffer in the loss to the Lions. The Vikings know they could have won that game and they come in with a head of steam against the Ravens and show off their talent on both sides of the ball. WIN

Week 11 vs. Chicago Bears

There is no let up against a division opponents. The Bears are trying to climb in the division and first-year coach Ben Johnson knows how important it is to compete on the road without losing touch. If the Bears show any improvement this year, this game could be much closer than Vikings fans like.

However, if McCarthy can keep mistakes to a minimum and the Vikings defense is up to par against Caleb Williams, Minnesota should get another win here. WIN

Week 12 at Green Bay Packers

This is clearly a game that the Packers will have circled, considering that Green Bay lost both of its games to the Vikings last year. Jordan Love is capable of tormenting nearly any defense, especially at Lambeau Field. The key for the Green Bay quarterback will be keeping mistakes to a minimum.

Packers head coach Matt Lafleur is not interested in playing respectable football against the Vikings and Lions. He wants to win against both teams and take the NFC North title. The Packers will be ready with their best game of the season. LOSS

Week 13 at Seattle Seahawks

This game will mean quite a bit to Sam Darnold, who takes over as Seattle's QB1 after his brilliant season with the Vikings last year. While the success he had in 2024 earned him a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks, the Vikings did not want him back.

That has to motivate Darnold, but the Vikings will also be motivated to avoid a two-game losing streak. McCarthy will want to stand up for himself and show Darnold and the rest of the NFL that the Vikings made the correct choice in changing quarterbacks. WIN

Week 14 vs. Washington Commanders

The QB class of 2024 is bound to go down in NFL history since six elite signal callers were selected. Washington took Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick and he led the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game. He has the tools and intelligence to have another spectacular season in 2025.

Flores should be able to limit his success. The Vikings will be thrilled to come home after their two-game road trip, and they should be ready for this game. WIN

Week 15 at Dallas Cowboys

It's difficult to imagine which Cowboys team will show up. Owner Jerry Jones parted company with Mike McCarthy after a disappointing season and Brian Schottenheimer will be asked to energize the team and make sure every player goes all out on every play.

O'Connell has shown he can drum up an excellent effort from his players on an every-week basis. Jefferson is the best receiver in the league for a reason, and he will put all of his talents on display in this game. The Cowboys push hard, but the Vikings are prepared and come away with the road win. WIN

Week 16 at New York Giants

Good teams are not supposed to have let-down games, but there's no way the Vikings are going to be prepared for a full emotional effort. They close the regular season with the Lions and Packers, and those are the games that the Vikings will need to secure for the playoffs and possibly the division title.

However, the Vikings are a much better team than the Giants, and they should be able to win this game as long as they don't hurt themselves with turnovers. As long as they protect the football, the Vikings get another victory. WIN

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions (Christmas Day)

This is the most important game of the year for the Vikings, but unlike last year, this crucial game is at U.S. Bank Stadium. If the Vikings are going to win the NFC North title, there is no way they can get swept by the Lions this year.

There is little doubt that McCarthy will be tested supremely as the Lions are a nasty and physical team. Aidan Hutchinson will have his sights set on McCarthy, and the Vikings quarterback will have to use his athleticism to set the tone. This is a game where speedy Jordan Addison makes a couple of explosive plays and leads the Vikings to a key triumph. WIN

Week 18 vs. Green Bay Packers

The final game of the regular season is likely to be very important to one and possibly both of these teams. The Vikings may be playing for the top seed or a home playoff game, and the Packers could be playing for a spot in the postseason. The Vikings should have some motivation after losing to the Packers in Green Bay, and O'Connell clearly does not want to get swept.

The Packers will push hard for the season sweep, but the Vikings finish off their second consecutive brilliant 14-3 regular season. WIN