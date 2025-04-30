J.J. McCarthy made it clear this week: He believes he's ready to take the reins as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback.

Fresh off recovering from a torn meniscus that derailed his rookie preseason, the 2024 No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft returned to full team workouts with a message that's as confident as it is calculated.

“I know I'm ready to start,” McCarthy told NFL reporters Tuesday. “Because of all of the work I put in and just the confidence in my skills and abilities.”

That confidence appears to be echoed by the Vikings, who have turned the page on their quarterback room. Gone are last season's other signal-callers, including Sam Darnold, who threw for over 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns. Instead of pursuing aging legends like Aaron Rodgers, the Vikings are moving forward with youth, potential, and belief in McCarthy's long-term upside.

The Vikings quarterback competition this offseason feels more like a formality than a battle. With Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, and rookie Max Brosmer filling out the depth chart, McCarthy seems poised to emerge as QB1 before the regular season kicks off.

Still, the second-year pro is approaching the opportunity with humility and focus,

“It's a competition with myself,” McCarthy wrote said. “Every day, I look in the mirror and ask, ‘Did I get better?' That's what I'm chasing.”

McCarthy's path back to full health hasn't been without bumps. He dropped nearly 30 pounds during recovery, falling into the high 180s before returning to his current playing weight of 215. The inaction during early rehab, compounded by swelling, and a second procedure, slowed his return but not his determination,

“I've got a tremendous coaching staff and teammates that I can lean on, and they can lean on me,” the second-year quarterback stated. “It's about simplifying, taking it one play at a time.”

With young players facing immense pressure around the NFL, McCarthy is standing out, not just for his skill set but his mature mindset. And as the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart takes shape, all signs point to J.J. McCarthy becoming the next face of the franchise.