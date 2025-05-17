He wasn’t just calling plays this offseason; Kevin O’Connell was calling pranks too. The Minnesota Vikings head coach surprised everyone in the draft room on Day 3 of the NFL Draft by walking in with a fake mustache, catching the entire staff off guard in a lighthearted nod to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s signature facial hair, per SI.

The unexpected moment was revealed in a newly released behind-the-scenes video that captured candid exchanges from the Vikings' war room. “That looks good, dude,” Adofo-Mensah told O’Connell, unable to hold back a grin. The mustache might’ve been fake, but the laughter was very real.

O’Connell’s playful mood continued throughout the day. In one moment, while joking on the phone with personnel from another NFL team, he tossed a bag of Doritos into the trash and cracked, “Does anybody else have any trash I need to pick up here?” His energy was part office clown, part commander-in-chief — and the vibe clearly resonated with the room.

Laughter meets leadership as Vikings fill out draft class

Despite the jokes, business remained on track. The Vikings made five draft picks, including offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, wide receiver Tai Felton, defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, linebacker Kobe King, and tight end Gavin Bartholomew. Team scouts and execs spoke highly of the new additions.

“Donovan is a great kid,” said college scout Jake Essler. “Big, tough, strong. He’s going to fit in really well.” Senior VP Ryan Grigson added, “He’s wired right. Started 40 games in the Big Ten. Played multiple positions. Produced at a high level.”

In blending authenticity with a sense of humor, Kevin O’Connell's mustache moment gave fans an inside look at a team culture built on trust, levity, and preparation. Behind every pick was a joke, a smile, and a bond that runs deeper than the playbook.