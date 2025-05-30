The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a better season than they did last year, and things are looking up after some of the additions they made over the offseason. Some of their key players will be returning, including second-year wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who had a solid rookie season last season.

Thomas recently received an honor from PFF as the Jaguars' highest-rated rookie of last season.

“Thomas’ 1,282 receiving yards ranked third in the NFL, and he was the focal point of an offense that didn’t get much production behind him,” PFF wrote. “His receiving metrics were up there with the best of them, with top-five marks in yards after the catch (572) and yards per route run (2.45). Thomas and 2025 second-overall pick Travis Hunter are now set to form one of the NFL's most explosive wide receiver duos for years to come.”

If Thomas can build off the season that he had last season, the Jaguars' offense could have the potential to be one of the better units in the league, especially with Travis Hunter added to the fold.

Brian Thomas Jr. looking to build off strong rookie season

The Jaguars dealt with a lot of injuries and inconsistent play last season, and that led to them being one of the worst teams in the league. With everybody coming back healthy and adding a new coaching staff, this team should take a drastic leap from what they looked like last season. The offense should be more explosive with Thomas and Hunter on the field together, and Trevor Lawrence should be more efficient throwing to those two.

The defense has the chance to improve as well, and Hunter may be able to play a few snaps on that side of the ball, depending on what the Jaguars plan to do with him.

There are still some uncertainties on the roster, such as the future of Travis Etienne, who didn't show up to OTAs after the Jaguars added two running backs in the draft. Etienne had a down year last season, as he only rushed for two touchdowns, which was completely different from the season before, when he had 11.

All signs are pointing to the Jaguars having a bounce-back season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they were fighting for a playoff spot late in the season.